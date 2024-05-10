DeKalb Park District seeks applications to fill board vacancy

DeKalb Park District building at Hopkins Park in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District is looking to cast a net to find residents who are interested in throwing their name in the hat for consideration to fill a vacancy on the Park Board of Commissioners.

Commissioner Patrick Fagan resigned April 24, citing personal reasons, according to the Park District.

Whomever is appointed to the fill the vacancy will serve as a park commissioner on a five-person board.

Residents who live in the park district’s boundaries are encouraged to apply by no later than May 25. Information on qualifications, position responsibilities and the electronic application can be found on the park district’s website.

“The DeKalb Park District remains committed to its mission of connecting the community, enhancing the quality of life, and improving the environment,” district officials wrote in a statement. “With the appointment of a new park commissioner, the district looks forward to continuing its vital work in serving the community. The DeKalb Park District is an equal employment opportunity employer and is looking forward to seeking the best-qualified candidate for park commissioner.”

The vacant seat will come with a term set to expire in May 2025.