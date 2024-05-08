Cortland launches new utility billing portal

CORTLAND – Residents of Cortland now have a new option when it comes to paying their utility bill.

Cortland officials on Monday rolled out a new online portal through which residents can pay their utility bills. Cortland Mayor Mark Pietrowski Jr. announced the new portal in a social media post from on his official mayoral page.

“This will eliminate the need for residents to mail in payments or drop them off at town hall. However, that will also still be an option,” Pietrowski wrote.

The new billing portal will allow residents to access their town water and server accounts.

The portal also enables residents to set up automated clearing house direct payments. Individuals can find their account number – needed to sign up for the portal service – on their recently mailed utility bills, according to the social media post.