Kishwaukee College’s annual spring plant sale May 9, 10

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host its annual hybrid spring plant sale to support its horticulture program this month.

The free-to-attend sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9 and 10 in the college’s greenhouse facilities, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The sale will feature plants grown by the college’s horticulture students and faculty, according to a news release. Plants on sale include perennials, annuals, potting soil, hanging baskets, vegetables and herbs. Students and staff will be available to aid shoppers and answer planting and gardening questions.

Attendees can preorder plants online from May 3 to 7. The plants must be picked up and paid for at the sale. Accepted payment methods include a credit card, cash or a check made out to Kishwaukee College. To order plants, visit kishplants.com.

For information, visit kish.edu/hortevents.