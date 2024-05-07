DeKalb County History Center magazine receives excellence award

DeKALB – The DeKalb County History Center’s Cornsilk magazine recently received an Award in Excellence from the Illinois Association of Museums.

The association annually celebrates the state’s museums, according to a news release.

The Cornsilk is a quarterly magazine that shares local history stories, museum news and events. The magazine highlights major historical stories and recently uncovered “hidden gems.”

The magazine began as a member newsletter in the 1970s. The Cornsilk was printed by the DeKalb County Historical-Genealogical Society. The history center took over the magazine’s publication after the society disbanded in 2022.

The magazine’s editor, Jessi Haish LaRue, was selected as she was familiar with both organizations. She also studied journalism and has a background in print publications, which elevated the design and content of the quarterly publication.

“Cornsilk is a successful story of collaboration,” LaRue said in a news release. “The magazine is an opportunity for historians and museums from all over the county to share their histories. High tides raise all boats when we work together to share our stories.”

The magazine’s subscription fee is $40 a year. To subscribe, visit DeKalbCountyHistory.org or the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

For information, email communications@dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.