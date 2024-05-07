DeKalb County Excellence in Education award winners announced

(Left to right); 2024 Excellence in Education Award presenter Amanda Christensen, Katherine Katz, Caitlin Benes, Katie Claypool, Susan Clark, Susan Hughes and award presenter Jolene Willis (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation and DeKalb County Regional Office of Education recently celebrated local educators during an annual Excellence in Education Awards reception.

Recipients at the April 17 ceremony were from Hiawatha, Sycamore and Hinckley-Big Rock school districts, according to a news release.

Over the past 25 years, the event has recognized 124 educators and distributed $124,000 in awards. Winners receive a check for $1,000, an engraved clock, and a copy of “Lifelong Learner,” a book on the life and legacy of Yvonne Johnson.

The Excellence in Education Awards recognize teachers, administrators and support staff who have inspired students to love learning and play an active role in their schools and communities in DeKalb County. Support for the awards come through an endowed Fund at the Community Foundation created by retired Sycamore elementary school teacher Yvonne Johnson, who died in May 2023.

“We’re honored to continue Yvonne’s legacy of celebrating outstanding DeKalb County educators through this recognition program,” said Jolene Willis, grants director of the DeKalb County Community Foundation, in a news release.

“The DeKalb ROE is pleased to partner with the Community Foundation as we honor the esteemed profession of education and those in the field whom their peers have nominated as exhibiting excellence,” Regional Superintendent Amanda Christensen said.

Recipients of the 2024 Excellence in Education Awards are:

Pre-K – 5th Grade Teacher: Katie Claypool, Third Grade Teacher, Hinckley-Big Rock CUSD 429

6th – 8th Grade Teacher: Katherine Katz, Art Teacher, Sycamore CUSD 427

9th – 12th Grade Teacher: Susan Clark, Multilingual Coordinator/Teacher, Hinckley-Big Rock CUSD 429

Support Staff: Susan Hughes, Secretary, Southeast Elementary School, Sycamore CUSD 427

Administration: Caitlin Benes, Principal, Hiawatha Elementary School, Hiawatha CUSD 426

Learn more about the Excellence in Education Awards and recipients at dekalbccf.org/eie.