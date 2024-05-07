May 07, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThank You First RespondersNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar

DCCG lists May Grow Mobile food pantry dates

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb County Community Gardens' Grow Mobile visits low-income and food-desert areas throughout the county. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of May locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in May:

  • 11 a.m. to noon May 9 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
  • 12:30 to 3 p.m. May 14 at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.
  • 3 to 5 p.m. May 14 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland.
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. May 16 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta.
  • 3 to 5 p.m. May 21 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
  • 11 a.m. to noon May 23 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
  • 4 to 6 p.m. May 28 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich.
Have a Question about this article?