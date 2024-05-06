Maple Park woman hospitalized with serious injuries in Cortland DUI crash: Cops

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

CORTLAND – A Maple Park woman was flown to a Rockford hospital over the weekend after she suffered serious injuries in a crash that police allege was caused by a Cortland woman driving drunk.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Airport Road in Cortland about noon Saturday for reports of a traffic crash, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

A 54-year-old woman from Maple Park was driving a white 2021 Toyota Sedan north on Airport Road toward the intersection and had the right of way, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 25-year-old woman from Cortland was driving a 2020 Kia Forte west on Pleasant Street and allegedly failed to yield at the intersection, striking the car driven by the Maple Park woman, authorities said.

The Maple Park woman suffered serious injuries. She was taken by Sycamore paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb and then flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

The Cortland woman also suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office cited the Cortland woman with DUI and failure to yield at an intersection.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office as of Monday, according to a news release.