Food, entertainment, fun abound in DeKalb for Cinco de Mayo

Sycamore resident Isabella, 3, gets her face painted by a painter from Hometown Realty group during the second annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration held on Sunday, May 5, 2024 in downtown DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – A Cinco de Mayo celebration in downtown DeKalb Sunday afternoon helped many get an early start at marking the beginning of summer.

In its second year, the annual event returned to the city’s downtown shutting down a portion of Lincoln Highway this time around bringing with it live entertainment, food trucks, a kids’ entertainment area and more.

Sycamore resident Ian Hanblen stood next to his wife watching from afar as their two children took to the bouncy house.

“I think it’s wonderful that everybody’s getting to come down here,” Hanblen said. “I can see people of every race getting together. Everybody loves tacos. Who doesn’t love tacos? It’s nice being able to see everybody out and about at the beginning of summer.”

With sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s, dozens made their way to downtown DeKalb for the Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Rockford resident Bryan Solano was busy selling ponchos, bracelets and dresses during the event. Solano said business was faring well for him and his family who teamed up to run a vendor booth. He said the most popular item among patrons was easily the bracelets.

“They notice it’s handmade and they like it that much,” Solano said. “If you go to Mexico, this type of design you’re not able to find just because my cousin does them handmade. If you notice, if you go anywhere else, it’ll be like a different pattern. We’ve had many other sellers try to copy the design and go to Mexico and buy in bulk, but it’s just not the same design. My cousin learned the design in Veracruz. She learned from a lady.”

Bensenville resident Melissa Galindo stood beside her partner David Salgado checking out the event grounds. Galindo said she’s glad she decided to come out and take part in the festivities.

“It brings back memories,” Galindo said. “It’s really nice to know that they can bring some of the tradition from Mexico out here. I wasn’t born out there. My family was. So It’s always really nice.”

Salgado said the idea of what makes for the perfect Cinco de Mayo celebration is easy to pinpoint.

“I mean, you already got the recipe,” Salgado said. “I mean, Mariachi. You got a sunny day, the people. I think that’s what it’s all about.”

Hanblen said his vision of what makes for the perfect Cinco de Mayo celebration comes down to three components.

“Many people, great food, maybe a cerveza,” Hanblen said.

Olivia Pacheco, co-owner of El Jimador Mexican Grill and one of the organizers behind the Cinco de Mayo celebration, said her end goal with the event is simple.

“Just in general having a good time,” Pacheco said. “They’re all having a good time, seeing our culture, seeing how colorful it could be with our dancers, with our Mariachi band. Just knowing that downtown DeKalb has a lot to offer because we really do. We just have to come together and make something happen. I feel like lately that’s been going on a lot more.”