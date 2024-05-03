Boost your career at Elevate’s Mentor Match-Up event

Are you a young professional eager to navigate the twists and turns of your career journey with confidence and guidance? Look no further than Elevate’s Mentor Match-Up event, hosted by the Elevate, an Opportunity Unbound initiative of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation.

Scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, at River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Dr., DeKalb, this event promises an evening of networking, mentorship and professional growth.

The Mentor Match-Up event offers an opportunity to connect with seasoned professionals and influential leaders serving on the DCEDC board. Through a structured speed networking format, participants will engage in rapid-fire conversations, exchanging insights and ideas with potential mentors. Attendees will have the chance to rank board members based on compatibility and alignment with their professional goals, ultimately discovering their perfect mentor match.

Why should you participate? Elevate’s Mentor Match-Up event offers invaluable guidance and mentorship from industry leaders dedicated to nurturing the next generation of talent. By expanding your professional network and forging meaningful connections within the DeKalb County business community, you’ll accelerate your career growth and development.

This personalized support and advice tailored to your unique needs and ambitions can be the catalyst for unlocking your full potential.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to elevate your career trajectory. Secure your spot today by RSVP-ing at form.jotform.com/241018413673047. For inquiries or information, email ouelevate24@gmail.com. Elevate your aspirations with Elevate and DCEDC on May 20.

Savannah Walsh is co-chair of Opportunity Unbound - Elevate, a countywide young professionals program in DeKalb County. (Photo provided by Mark Williams)

IF YOU GO

WHEN: 5 to 7 p.m. May 20

WHERE: River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Dr., DeKalb

COST: Free

Join us at the Mentor Match-Up event and take the first step towards reaching your professional potential here!