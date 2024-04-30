Kishwaukee College to host open house for tech education programs May 1

Kishwaukee College instructor Shawn Long (left) shows student Jose Ocelotl, 22, of Genoa, how to loosen the brake calipers from the rotor on a car during an automotive class in this 2019 Shaw Local file photo at the school in Malta. (Mark Busch)

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host an open house for its Career and Technical Education programs Wednesday.

The free open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. May 1 in the college’s Caukin Building, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The event will allow prospective students the opportunity to view the college’s equipment and labs and network with instructors, according to a news release. The featured programs include office systems, welding, criminal justice, horticulture, business and marketing, truck driver training, automotive technology and diesel power technology.

Attendees can park by the Caukin Building.

The CTE programs provide students with the training and skills necessary to fill in-demand roles in the local workforce. The programs also will offer students the opportunity to explore careers, gain real-world skills and establish college and career success options.

For information, visit kish.edu/cte.