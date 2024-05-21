2024 Memorial Day events in DeKalb County

FILE – Cub Scout Calvin McCarthy, (center) of DeKalb, along with his fellow scouts get ready to march in this Shaw Local file photo in the 2023 DeKalb Memorial Day parade. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Editor’s note: Did we miss a Memorial Day event? Email us at news@daily-chronicle.com before May 24 to be included in the online events list.

DeKALB – DeKalb County-area veterans groups, cities and organizers will host Memorial Day events throughout the county for the public to come together to honor all who’ve died in service to the country.

Memorial Day is May 27.

A member of American Legion Post 99 heads east on Elm Street in this Shaw Local file photo from Monday, May 29, 2023, during the Sycamore Memorial Day parade. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB

Mayoral Memorial Day breakfast and program in DeKalb

Time: 6:45 to 8 a.m.

Where: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

What: Hosted by the DeKalb County Forty and Eight Voiture 207, all community members are invited to the 32nd annual Memorial Day breakfast, where DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes, a U.S. Army veteran, is expected to attend. Tickets cost $10 a person if registered with DeKalb Elks Lodge No. 765, or tickets can be bought for $15 at the door.

Soldiers and Sailors Clock Memorial Day ceremony

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Memorial Park, 101 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb

What: The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock was built in 1921 to honor American soldiers who died during World War I. At 8:30 a.m. Memorial Day, a brief ceremony will be held at the clock.

DeKalb Memorial Day parade

Time: 9 a.m.

Where: Starts at North Third and Locust streets and ends at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place

What: The city of DeKalb will honor military veterans who died while serving the U.S. with a parade through downtown DeKalb.

DeKalb Memorial Day program at Ellwood House

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Ellwood House east lawn, 420 Linden Place

What: A free Memorial Day ceremony and program will be held on the east lawn of the Ellwood House after the conclusion of DeKalb’s Memorial Day parade. The program will feature musical performances, and DeKalb police Sgt. Jason Goodwin will deliver the keynote speech. After the program, attendees are invited to explore the first floor of the Ellwood House mansion at no cost.

Be the One booth

The DeKalb American Legion Post No. 66 also will have a booth set up at Ellwood House to promote its Be The One campaign, a local effort meant to help combat veteran suicide. The booth will offer information and share resources on ways that veterans (active duty or not) and their families can utilize mental wellness resources and connect to community initiatives to help in their times of need.

Memorial Day AMVETs special event

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Corner of Oak and Fourth streets in DeKalb

What: The AMVETs Post 90 special veteran fellowship Memorial Day event will include food, the playing of taps at 3 p.m., and community time for military veterans observing Memorial Day.

A member of the DeKalb American Legion Post 66 hands out flags in this Shaw Local file photo from Monday, May 29, 2023, during the DeKalb Memorial Day parade. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

SYCAMORE

Memorial Day parade

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Sycamore Veterans Club, 121 S. California St. to Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St.

What: The annual Sycamore Memorial Day parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. from downtown Sycamore. American Legion Riders from Sycamore Post 99 will lead the parade, which also will include the Sycamore Middle School band, Sycamore fire and police, and area veterans.

Memorial Day ceremony

Time: 11 a.m.

Where: Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St.

What: A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Elmwood Cemetery after the conclusion of the Sycamore Memorial Day parade. During the ceremony, a local Boy Scouts of America troop will fold an American flag, and a Sycamore High School student, the winner of an Illinois Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy award, will give a speech to honor fallen service members.

GENOA

Genoa Memorial Day parade

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Downtown Genoa

What: The annual Genoa Memorial Day parade will have a new route in 2024. The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Genoa Vets Home, 311 S. Washington St., before going north on Washington Street, east on Route 72 and south on Sycamore Street before advancing into Genoa Cemetery.

MALTA

Malta United Methodist Church Memorial Day program

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: 201 E. Sprague St., Malta

What: World War II veteran Dorothy Stoddard will speak at Malta United Methodist Church’s Memorial Day program. The program will start at 10 a.m. and, when it concludes, guests will march from the church to Malta Township Library for a ceremonial laying of a wreath in honor of the members of the U.S. military who died while in service.

DeKALB COUNTY

Memorial Day motorcycle parade escort ride

Time: 8 to 11:45 a.m.

Where: DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa

What: DeKalb County Forty and Eight Voiture 207 will conduct a motorcycle escort for parades in DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa on Memorial Day. The escort will stage at DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, leave for the DeKalb Memorial Clock ceremony at 8:10 a.m. and then begin Memorial Day parade escorts for DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa at 8:30 a.m.

American Legion Honor Guard locations on Memorial Day

9 a.m. Fairview Park Cemetery, 1600 S. First St, DeKalb

9:30 a.m. Malta Cemetery, 3987 Lincoln Highway, Malta

9:50 a.m. First Congregational Cemetery, 615 N. First St., DeKalb (next to Ellwood House)

10:05 a.m. St. Mary Cemetery, 531 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

10:15 a.m. Bridge over Kishwaukee River, near 327 E. Hillcrest, DeKalb (to commemorate Coast Guard veterans and those who died at sea)

10:30 a.m. DeKalb County Cemetery, next to Michael’s off Sycamore Road, DeKalb

10:45 a.m. Ohio Grove Cemetery, on Barber Greene Road in Cortland, between Fenstermaker and Airport roads

11:10 a.m. Mound Rest Cemetery on Route 38, east of Somonauk Road, Cortland

11:40 a.m. Afton Center Cemetery, 8464-8472 Perry Road, DeKalb

11:55 a.m. Evergreen Cemetery, Seventh and Roosevelt streets, DeKalb