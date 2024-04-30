April 30, 2024
Author Melissa Blake to visit DeKalb library May 2

Blake’s new book ‘Beautiful People: My Thirteen Truths About Disability’ tells her story, talks about her advocacy work

By Shaw Local News Network
Author Melissa Blake, of DeKalb, shown here in this Shaw Local file photo (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – Local author Melissa Blake, of DeKalb, will be at a meet-and-greet event Thursday at the DeKalb Public Library and to showcase her new book “Beautiful People: My Thirteen Truths About Disability.”

The free event will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 2 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The book includes Blake’s story, highlights #MyBestSelfie movement activists and calls the disabled community and allies to fight ableism. No registration is required to attend.

Blake has written pop culture, celebrity and fashion pieces for The Washington Post, Glamour and Cosmopolitan. She was born with Freeman-Sheldon syndrome, a genetic condition that causes bodily muscle contractions. Blake’s physical appearance was met with internet scorn after she wrote CNN Opinion political piece. In response, she posted one selfie-style photograph daily for a year.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

