Sycamore Chamber welcomes Thomas Capital, Inc.

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Thomas Capital, Inc. with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Thomas Capital, Inc. to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Thomas Capital, Inc. joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting April 12.

Thomas Capital, Inc., 610 Plaza Drive, Suite No. 4, Sycamore, provides business owners and startups institutional lending, credit lines up to $150,000, and up to $500,000 of unsecured lending with no industry restrictions.

For information, visit preferredfundinggroup.com/.