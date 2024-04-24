April 24, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsChicago BearsNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar

Sycamore Chamber welcomes Thomas Capital, Inc.

By Shaw Local News Network
The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Thomas Capital, Inc. with a ribbon-cutting

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Thomas Capital, Inc. with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Thomas Capital, Inc. to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Thomas Capital, Inc. joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting April 12.

Thomas Capital, Inc., 610 Plaza Drive, Suite No. 4, Sycamore, provides business owners and startups institutional lending, credit lines up to $150,000, and up to $500,000 of unsecured lending with no industry restrictions.

For information, visit preferredfundinggroup.com/.

Have a Question about this article?