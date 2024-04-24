Genoa Lions volunteers help beautify area parks

(Left to right); Genoa Lion Jim Sanford, Genoa Lions president Mike Dreska, Genoa Lions Jerry Helland, Aric Coleman, Jeff Baker, James Dreska, Bob Becker, former Genoa Lions president Ron Sheahan, Genoa Lions Hector Feliciano, George Meckel, Mike Foss, and Greg Cravatta. Not pictured is Genoa Lion Paul Bafia. (Photo provided by the Genoa Lions Club )

GENOA – The Genoa Lions Club recently volunteered to spread mulch at three different Genoa Park District parks.

The mulch spreading was held from 8 to 10 a.m. April 13, according to a news release.

The mulch was delivered prior to the spreadings by Genoa Lion and Genoa Park District executive director Paul Bafia.

Bafia was assisted by Genoa Lions president Mike Dreska, former Genoa Lions president Ron Sheahan, and Genoa Lions George Meckel, James Dreska, Mike Foss, Hector Feliciano, Josh Haka, Jeff Baker, Jerry Helland, Aric Coleman, Jim Sanford, Bob Becker and Greg Cravatta.