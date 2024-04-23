Kishwaukee College nursing student wins $500 Gandhi/King Peace Scholarship

(Left to right); Kishwaukee College board of trustees chair Bob Johnson, Perla Gonzales, and Kishwaukee College president Laurie Borowicz (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

MALTA – Kishwaukee College nursing student Perla Gonzales recently was named the winner of the college’s 2024 Gandhi/King Peace Scholarship.

Gonzales received a $500 scholarship for the spring semester and a certificate of achievement during the Board of Trustees’ April meeting, according to a news release.

Participants wrote an essay outlining a nonviolent response plan to discrimination and hate based on the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi.

Gonzales’s essay focused on providing the community education and examining hate and discrimination issues through personal connections. Her essay was submitted to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association to be entered in the statewide Gandhi/King Peace Scholarship competition.

Gonzales intends on graduating with a registered nursing degree in May. She plans on working at a regional hospital and earning a nursing degree and nurse practitioner license.

To read Gonzales’s essay, visit kish.edu/iccta.