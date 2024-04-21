Stage Coach Players auditions for 2024 season begin May 3 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will hold auditions for the second half of its 2024 season starting in May.

The auditions will be from 6 to 9 p.m. May 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. May 4 and from 1 to 4 p.m. May 5 at First Lutheran Church, 324 N. Third St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The productions will be held from mid-August through October. The plays include the comedy “The Foreigner,” the musical “Rent” and the comedy “Blithe Spirit.”

The auditions consist of cold readings from the scripts. Callbacks will be held by invitation only from 4 to 6 p.m. May 18.

“The Foreigner” director Gail Cannata is seeking five men and two women in their late teens to 70s. Southern and British accents will be required. For information, email gail.cannata@gmail.com.

“Rent” director Cortney Jo Newby will need a cast of 20 to 25 actors who are at least 17 years old. Actors of any ethnicity, gender or gender identity, orientation, ability, race, body type and vocal range can audition.

All cast members will have a vocal solo or lines and play multiple roles. Actors unable to audition must submit an email to discuss options by May 1. To discuss options, email scprent2024@gmail.com.

“Blithe Spirit” director Bernie Schuneman needs two men in their 40s and 50s and five women ages 20 to 65. For information, email schuney@yahoo.com.

Visit stagecoachplayers.com or the Stage Coach Players social media pages for further details.