SYCAMORE – Sycamore Middle School recently celebrated its students of the month for March, according to a news release.

The sixth-grade students are Burke Beschorner, Hailey Condon, Alyssa Klein and Jordan McNeil.

The seventh-grade students are Ayla Flewelling, Brody Kelly, Vivian Meie and Tyler Senne.

The eighth-grade students are Connor Hogan, Eleanor Hooper, Fiona Holtz and Benjamin Ziegler.