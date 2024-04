FILE – A volunteer ties a pair of donated sneakers together to gather for a fundraiser. (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Lions Club will partner with the Lions of Illinois Foundation to collect unwanted and used sneakers to recycle.

The donated sneakers will be used to manufacture new shoes and help reduce waste in landfills.

Donations will be accepted through April 30. Participants can drop off the sneakers at collection boxes at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, and Sycamore Community Center, 480 Airport Road.