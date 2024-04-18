Baseball: Pitchers struggle with control as DeKalb, Naperville North suspended

DeKalb head coach Josh Latimer visits the mound to talk to pitcher Jackson Kees during their game against Naperville North Thursday, April 18, 2024, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – With a steady rain falling, DeKalb had ace Jackson Kees on the mound looking to finish off a DuPage Valley Conference sweep of Naperville North on Thursday.

But Kees struggled with his control in the wet conditions, walking the first three batters of the game. The rain eventually caused a suspension in the top of the third with Naperville North leading the Barbs 3-2.

Both Kees and Naperville North starter Yash Desai won’t be able to pitch when the game continues at 4:30 p.m. Friday in DeKalb. The Huskies (4-9 overall, 1-4 DVC) will have runners at second and third with no outs and a one-ball, no-strike count with Scott Walker at the plate.

DeKalb coach Josh Latimer said it was strictly the weather that hindered Kees on Thursday.

“I don’t put anything else into it,” Latimer said. “Their guy had the same issues too. So it’s not like one was throwing great. I just really think that affected him. He still had a great attitude and great mentality to go after them. He just couldn’t get a grip on the ball and was losing footing out there.”

Naperville North’s Will Richards hit a two-run single in the top of the first after Kees walked the bases loaded, then unloaded a wild pitch to bring home the first run.

The Barbs (13-4, 4-1) got a run back in the bottom of the first when Kees doubled home Nelson with two outs. Cole Latimer hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Jack Ager, who had reached on a bunt single, in the bottom of the second.

Richards singled to start the top of the third, and Charlie LaScala drew a walk before the game was suspended.

Kees allowed two hits, both to Richards, walked seven and struck out five. He threw 69 pitches in two-plus innings.

Desai allowed two hits, three walks and struck out three in two innings.

DeKalb won Monday’s opener 8-2 at home then won 11-4 at Naperville North on Tuesday. The Barbs have won four straight and eight of their last nine.