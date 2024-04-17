Sycamore Music Boosters awarded $1,500 from Bockman’s Auto, Truck and Tire

(From left) Jenelle Robers, president of the Sycamore Music Boosters and Jon Bockman, owner of Bockman’s Auto, Truck and Tire’s. (Photo provided by the Sycamore Music Boosters )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Music Boosters recently received a $1,500 donation from Bockman’s Auto, Truck and Tire to support Sycamore School District 427 music programs.

The check was presented at a Sycamore Music Boosters meeting March 21, according to a news release.

The donation was given to Sycamore Music Boosters president Jenelle Robers by Jon Bockman, Bockman’s Auto, Truck and Tire’s owner. The repair shop had more than 90 customers donate Rewards Dollars at a fundraising campaign.

Bockman’s Auto, Truck and Tire is an auto repair shop that provides customers vehicle repair, maintenance and upgrades.

The Sycamore Music Boosters supports students in kindergarten through 12 music programs offered within Sycamore School District 427.

For information, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com.