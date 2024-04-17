NIU Chemistry Club to host Chem Demo Night Friday

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Chemistry Club will host its annual Chem Demo Night to explore fundamental elements.

The free event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday in grand lecture room 143 of Faraday Hall, 200 Normal Road, DeKalb.

The event is intended for children in middle and high school.

Attendees can watch interactive chemistry demonstrations. Hands-on activities with club members will be available after the show. The event’s theme is “Toad’s Chem Lab.”

The doors to the event open at 6 p.m. Free parking will be available in the Carroll Avenue visitor lot or the west Normal Road NIU parking deck.