NatureFest to return Saturday to Genoa forest preserve

GENOA – The University of Illinois Extension, the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation, and DeKalb County Forest Preserve will host their third annual outdoor NatureFest.

NatureFest will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Illinois Route 72, Genoa.

Admission to the event is free.

NatureFest features multiple learning and hands-on activities located throughout the preserve. Master Naturalist volunteers and Extension staff are available to present the activities. A map and passport will be provided to track participants experience.

Attendees are required to check-in at a registration table. The map and passport also will be available at the registration table. In the event of inclement weather, the activities will be held in the cabins and Natural Resource Education Center.

Early accommodation requests to participate in the event are encouraged. To make a request, email mariantt@illinois.edu or call 815-784-2000.