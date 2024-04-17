Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society garage sale begins April 25 in Genoa

The Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society will host a garage sale starting April 25, 2024. Photo of past garage sale fundraiser for the organization. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society)

GENOA – The Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society will host its annual garage sale in April.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25 and 26 and from 9 a.m. to noon April 27 at the Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society Museum, 622 Park Ave., Genoa.

Items on sale include jewelry, vintage items, electronics, lawn and garden items, small appliances, books, linens, toys and games, decor, kitchen and household items, and collectibles. Attendees can visit the museum before and after the sale.

Participants will be able to drop off items for the sale. The items can be dropped off from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays throughout April at the museum.