DeKalb Township to host free Senior Car Clinic Friday in Malta

DeKALB – The DeKalb Township will parter with Kishwaukee College and DeKalb County TRIAD to host a Senior Car Clinic, a chance for residents ages 60 or older to get their car serviced for free.

The free clinic intended will be held Friday at Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The college’s automotive technology department students will perform fluid top-offs and 25-point inspections. Attendees can ask Illinois Tollway customer service representatives toll payment and I-PASS questions and learn about I-PASS Assist. Participants will be provided donuts, coffee and goodie bags.

DeKalb County TRIAD serves DeKalb County senior citizens by providing inclusive and empowering programs to improve senior citizens crime prevention, safety and quality of life.

Due to limited appointments, reservations are required to attend. To schedule an appointment, call 815-758-8282.