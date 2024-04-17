City of DeKalb seeks public input for community needs grants

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb is accepting public comment and input for its 2024 Second Draft Annual Action Plan, meant to help allocate funds to area organizations that provide resources directly to residents.

Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. April 22, according to a news release.

The plan describes the community’s needs, priorities, resources, and proposed activities under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The city is expected to receive $400,000 in CDBG funds for the program year.

The Second Draft Annual Action Plan for 2024 is available at cityofdekalb.com, at the community development department, and in the main lobby of DeKalb City Hall, 164 E. Lincoln Highway, and the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. The plan will be subject to consideration and public input.

Community members also can provide input during a public hearing at the City Council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. April 22 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Room. To submit comments, email Jennifer.Yochem@cityofdekalb.com or send via mail to Jennifer Yochem, community services coordinator, 164 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the city to submit a Consolidated Plan every five years and an Annual Action to participate in the program.

The CDBG is a federal program that provides low- and moderate-income DeKalb residents affordable housing and economic and community opportunities.

For information, email Jennifer.Yochem@cityofdekalb.com.