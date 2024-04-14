Kishwaukee College announces Paul Simon Student Essay contest winner

(Left to right); Kishwaukee College board of trustees chair Bob Johnson, Pedro Hall, and Kishwaukee College president Laurie Borowicz (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

MALTA – Pedro Hall recently was announced as the winner of Kishwaukee College’s 2024 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest.

Hall received a $500 scholarship for the spring semester and a certificate of achievement during the board of trustees April meeting, according to a news release.

His essay, titled “How Kishwaukee College Changed My Life,” reflects how Kishwaukee College provided him the opportunity to revisit his higher education goals after 15 years. Hall also saw the essay as an opportunity to create further inspiration.

His essay was forwarded to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association to be entered in the statewide Paul Simon Student Essay competition.

Hall intends to graduate with an associate’s degree in May. He will transfer to a four-year university to receive a bachelor’s degree and an education doctorate. Hall plans on pursuing a career in special education.

To read Hall’s essay, visit kish.edu/iccta.