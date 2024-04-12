Kishwaukee River watershed committee to hold workshop April 18 in Genoa

Colorful trees reflect in the water as Canada geese float down the Kishwaukee River Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

GENOA – A group dedicated to restoring waters in the Kishwaukee River watershed will host a public meeting next week and invites residents, especially those who live in the northern DeKalb County watershed, to weigh in on plans to steward the land.

The workshop, hosted by the Kishwaukee River Watershed Central South Branch watershed steering committee, will begin at 6 p.m. April 18 at Genoa City Hall, 333 E. First St.

Residents who own land near the south branch of the Kishwaukee River, Deer Creek or Bull Run Creek especially are invited to attend, as the watershed affects that land directly, according to a news release from the group. That includes those in Genoa, Kingston and Kirkland.

The Kishwaukee River watershed is an area of land that drains streams and other waters into the river.

“People live, work and play in their watershed every day,” organizers wrote in a news release. “Stakeholders are encouraged to attend this workshop to help provide valuable input to the watershed steering committee as they focus on how to restore impaired waters and protect unimpaired waters within the watershed.

“These communities are currently undergoing watershed-based planning, which is a tool that builds awareness of watershed issues through education and stewardship while increasing communication and coordination. Community input is crucial to making a good plan that can lead to opportunities to implement water quality improvements.”

A group dedicated to restoring waters in the Kishwaukee River watershed will host a public meeting April 18 and invites residents and especially those who live in the northern DeKalb County watershed to weigh in on plans to steward the land. (Photo provided by Dean Johnson)

Attendees can provide input to focus efforts to protect the watershed’s unimpaired water and restore impaired water. The plans also will build watershed issues awareness through stewardship and education and increase coordination and communication.

Deer Creek and Bull Creek watershed residents also can attend.

The project is partially funded by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency through Section 319 of the Clean Water Act. Local support also is provided by Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, as well as the DeKalb County Community Foundation, the city of Genoa, the village of Kingston, the village of Kirkland, DeKalb County government and the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District, according to the release.

For information, visit dekalbcountywatersheds-il.org or call Dean Johnson at the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District at 815-756-3234, ext. 9488.