‘Cybersecurity for Kids’ event Saturday in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a “Cybersecurity for Kids” event led by Society of Women Engineers volunteers for youth to learn about using computers safely.

The free event will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

The event is intended for students in second through fifth grade, according to a news release.

Attendees can learn how to stay safe while using computers, explore the cybersecurity world and learn how to defend against cyberattacks. The facilitators include tech support manager Sahara Becker and data scientist Michael Cha.

Kindergarten and first-grade students may attend if accompanied by an adult. Because of limited space, the event is offered on a first-come, first served basis.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.