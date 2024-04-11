DeKalb School District 428 opens student registration

DeKalb School District 428 board member Christopher Boyes high fives students in this Shaw Local file photo on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, as they arrive for the first day of the new school year at Gwendolyn Brooks Elementary School in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The DeKalb School District 428 is accepting new and returning student online registration for the 2024-2025 school year.

The registration began April 1, according to a news release.

Students must complete online registration to attend DeKalb schools. Elementary and middle school student not registered by May 12 may be unable to attend their current school. Middle and high school student schedules will not be provided until registration is completed.

Returning students can register by clicking register now or log in to Family Access and select “Returning Student Online Registration 2024-2025 School Year,” at www.skyweb.dist428.org.

Kindergarten through 12th grade and new students must register online. Students must be 5 years old by Sept. 1. to enroll in kindergarten. To begin the enrollment process, visit boundaries.d428.org/.

Students ages 4 and under can qualify for the Early Learning and Development Center pre-kindergarten program. Applications will only be accepted from students who qualify and are screened. To schedule a screening appointment, call 815-754-2361.

A student registration event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 22 at Huntley Middle School, 1515 S. Fourth St., DeKalb. Attendees can register students in person and receive assistance. A light meal will be served. Upcoming spring registration event dates are available on the district website.