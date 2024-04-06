DeKalb Park District exec director resigns

John Shea, Jr. is the new DeKalb Park District Executive Director, and comes to DeKalb from a Superintendent of Recreation role at the Winnetka Park District, where he spent the past decade. (provided)

DeKALB – The top executive at the DeKalb Park District is leaving after three years with the district.

In a social media post, the district announced that Executive Director John Shea is stepping down, effective April 26. Shea was hired in May 2021. He came to DeKalb from the Winnetka Park District.

Shea did not respond to requests for comment.

“We wish them all the best in their future endeavors and sincerely thank them for their dedication and service to our park district these past three years,” district officials wrote in a social media post.

The district said it is committed to finding another executive director to guide the agency’s efforts.

“We seek a visionary and dynamic leader who can collaborate with our dedicated park board and team, engage with community partners, and ensure the continued growth and success of the DeKalb Park District,” district officials wrote in the post. “We invite you to apply if you are passionate about creating positive recreational experiences and have the skills and experience to lead our organization to new heights.”

Applications for the vacancy of the executive director position will be accepted until April 22.