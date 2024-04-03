Learn about multimedia at upcoming DeKalb workshops

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold sound studio equipment training classes for patrons to receive hands-on multimedia program experience.

The free classes will be held at 3 p.m. Friday and April 19 in the library’s Sound Studio, 309 Oak St., according to a news release.

The classes are intended for people ages 12 and older.

Participants can learn about podcasting, video production and music creation. Attendees will be allow to book the studio for one-on-one or private sessions. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email anthonys@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.