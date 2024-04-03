Ellwood House Museum to host storytelling workshops in April

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum and DeKalb County History Center will host “Dare to Connect” and “Our Words, Our Truths,” two-part workshops as part of the Arts in Action initiative in April.

The first one is Thursday, and the second is April 25.

The free workshops will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb. They will be led by Ada Cheng, Ph.D., according to a news release.

The first workshop features a presentation on how communities can manifest more accurate, diverse history through Cheng’s storytelling producer and professor experience. The second workshop will allow attendees the space to practice the core storytelling tenets. No registration is required to attend.

The workshops are part of the Arts in Action Initiative, a partnership between the Ellwood House Museum and the DeKalb County History Center. The initiative is funded by the Healing Illinois and the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board.

For information, visit createchange.today.