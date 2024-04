DeKalb Community Unit School District 428 kindergarteners receive $2,500 grant to fund spring field trip to Russell Woods (Photo provided by Steven Lux )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Education Foundation recently awarded 17 grants to DeKalb Community Unit School District 428 educators to be used for innovative program ideas, special enhanced educational opportunities and educational equipment.

The $20,261 grants were awarded to most of the district’s schools, according to a news release. The foundation awards grants twice a year.

For information, visit dekalbeducationfoundation.org.