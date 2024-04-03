Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Track Preview: 5 to Watch

DeKalb’s Sydney Myles competes in the 3A high jump competition during the IHSA State Track and Field Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Sydney Myles, so., DeKalb

Myles jumped to a third place finish at state last year in the high jump as a freshmen. How high can she go this year? And will she add to the very deep sprinting pool for the Barbs? And she’ll do everything while patrolling centerfield this spring for the DeKalb softball team. One to watch, if you can catch her.

Cora Heller, sr., Kaneland

The Augustana-bound Heller is moving up to Class 3A this year. Bad news for 3A vaulters. Heller finished top 10 at indoor state and is a returning qualifier in the event from last spring.

Joscelyn Dieckman, sr., DeKalb

How much higher can Dieckman go in the pole vault this spring? After finishing second in outdoor state last spring, she upped the ante with a second-place finish at indoor state. She is primed for a return to the medal stand.

Reagan Gibson, sr., Indian Creek

A state medalist in 2023, Gibson was a runner-up at indoor state last month. That puts the Timberwolves senior in the spotlight and one to watch in Class 1A pole vault.

Alyssa Stacy, jr., Sycamore

Stacy is a do-it-all threat for the Spartans and one of the top sprinters in the area in Class 2A that returns this spring. She came close to a state mark last year and she is one to watch in the Interstate Eight and beyond this spring.