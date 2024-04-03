Billy the Kid program set for April 4 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for patrons to learn about Billy the Kid and the Lincoln County Regulators.

The free program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. April 4 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The program is intended for adults and teens.

Attendees can learn about the Lincoln County War, which began with John Henry Tunstall’s murder Feb. 18, 1878. The war ended with a five-day showdown between James Dolan and Lawrence Murphy and Billy the Kid and the Lincoln County Regulators. The program also includes scenes from “Chisum,” “Young Guns,” and “Young Guns II.” No registration is required to attend.

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.