Safe Passage events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in DeKalb

Supporters come together for Safe Passage's Take Back The Night March downtown on Monday April 17,2023 in DeKalb. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – Safe Passage will host a series of events in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month throughout April.

A Take Back the Night survivor speak out and protest march will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Admission to the event is free.

The event will feature a march and vigil. The vigil includes a survivor speak out in honor of people affected by sexual violence.

Safe Passage will partner with Northern Illinois University’s prevention education and outreach department to hold a Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the NIU Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. The event’s registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration costs $25 the day of the event and per person; $20 per team member; $15 per student; and $10 per students team member.

Safe Passage is DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center, providing a wide range of services, including shelter, counseling and advocacy, to survivors and their loved ones.

For information, visit safepassagedv.org/events/.