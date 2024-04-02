Daily Chronicle 2024 Boys Track Preview: 5 to Watch

Aidan Wyzard, jr., Sycamore

Fans would be hard-pressed to find a more dynamic sprinter and jumper in Class 2A than Wyzard. He took second in the 2A long jump in 2023. He was an indoor champion in 2024. What can Wyzard do next?

Braylen Anderson, so, DeKalb

Anderson made a statement last month at the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet, winning the 200 in a blistering 22.27 seconds. That would have been good enough for sixth at state last year. Anderson is just getting started.

Adam Allen, jr., DeKalb

Allen won the DuPage Valley Conference indoor title in the hurdles, which already shows he is ready to tackle the outdoor season. Combine his sprinting skills with his hurdling mastery, and Allen is ready for big things in 2024.

David Valkanov, Sr., Kaneland

After finishing fifth in the 3,200 at the Class 2A state meet a year ago, Valkanov is primed for a spot at the top of the podium in Charleston later this year. He already won the Class 3A indoor title in the 1,600, so why not outdoors?

Evan Nosek, jr., Kaneland

Much like his teammate, Nosek is a returning state medalist in the 3,200 - sixth place. He already has the 1,600 thing down as he finished second to his teammate at the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet.