Pain management clinic at DeKalb hospital closes

DeKALB – The pain management clinic at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital operated by Valley Medical Clinics has closed.

The facility, 5 Kish Hospital Drive in DeKalb, was one of three offices expected to close, according to a letter from Valley Medical Clinics shared with Shaw Local News Network by Northwestern Medicine.

Attempts to reach Valley Medical Clinics for comment were unsuccessful. Northwestern Medicine does not operate the clinic, health system spokesperson Christopher King said.

In the letter to patients, Ashley Simms, practice manager for Valley Medical Clinics, said a “difficult decision” had to be made after much consideration and evaluation.

“This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the impact it may have on you,” Simms wrote. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for the trust you have placed in us over the years. It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your health care provider.”

According to the letter, Valley Medical Clinics wants to make the transition as seamless as possible for its patients.

Patients who frequented the pain management clinic at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital are directed to find a new health care provider at one of the surrounding clinics, including at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich.

Northwestern Medicine also has pain management specialists at clinics in Sycamore and Naperville, King said. Patients can call the Northwestern Medicine Sycamore Midlands Court at 815-758-0000 or Northwestern Medicine Naperville clinic at 630-933-2726.

Patients seeking information from Valley Medical Clinics can call 630-906-1800 or email frontdesk@valleypaincarecenters.com to obtain a copy of their medical records or have it sent directly to their new physician’s office, Simms wrote.