Wingstop to open in Sycamore, says city

SYCAMORE – A popular chicken wings chain is expected to open in Sycamore later this spring, according to a Wednesday announcement from the city of Sycamore.

Wingstop has plans to open a location at 2682 DeKalb Ave. adjacent to Paw Lickin’ Good in the Sycamore Hy-Vee shopping center, according to the city of Sycamore.

The city posted a business update Wednesday announcing multiple other new business openings in Sycamore.

Kernel’s Gourmet Popcorn & More – a popcorn and candy shop which has locations in Geneva and Naperville – also is expected to expand at 610 Plaza Dr. in Sycamore, according to the city. A new liquor store, Peace Liquor and Tobacco, opened in the corner suite at the shopping center at 265 W. Peace Road. And a Tortilleria offering handmade tortillas will open at 432 N. Main St., the city announced.

The interior of the building at 2682 DeKalb Ave. appeared empty and no signage for Wingstop could be seen as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas-based aviation-themed franchise opened in 1994 and has more than 2,000 locations across the globe, according to its website. Wingstop is known for selling a variety of chicken wings and also offers delivery.