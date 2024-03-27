Sycamore alderwoman seeks support for downtown mural

On March 18, 2024, Sycamore 1st Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky said she and the Sycamore beautification committee are seeking to create a large, outdoor mural in downtown Sycamore. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – Murals have become a common cityscape attraction, including in DeKalb and Malta, and now a Sycamore alderwoman wants to see a large mural created in downtown Sycamore.

First Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky, a member of the city’s Beautification Committee, said the committee wants to spruce up the art deco in downtown Sycamore.

“We would like to, in the near future, install a mural in the downtown Sycamore area,” Cosky said. “As with any business or real estate venture, location, location, location is critical.”

Initially, State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, considered working with the committee on a downtown mural, Cosky said during a Sycamore City Council meeting this month.

Now, the beautification committee is looking for a new wall for the mural. Cosky said the committee has reached out to multiple downtown businesses owners, some receptive and some not.

“We are currently pursuing another downtown business, but I’m not at liberty to disclose the party until we have definitive information to share. But we are moving forward with it,” Cosky said.

Sycamore 1st Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky talks to Sycamore City Council on March 18, 2024, about creating an outdoor mural in downtown Sycamore. (Camden Lazenby)

The creative design for the potential Sycamore mural is still up in the air.

Cosky said the first mockups were influenced by Keicher and featured trees and butterflies, but considering Keicher is no longer tied to the project she said that could change.

“It may not look like this, depending on where we end up with the location, and what the business might want to have reflected,” Cosky said.

The Sycamore Beautification Committee has begun conversations with Danielle Casali, the artist behind the DeKalb City Hall mural, and learned what a mural could cost to produce.

A 144-square-feet mural – the smallest option Cosky presented – would cost $20,000 and the largest option, 243 square feet, would cost $30,000, Cosky said.

The alderwoman, alongside two other committee members, are working to complete an application for the T-Mobile hometown grant, worth up to $50,000. T-Mobile is investing $25 million in 500 rural towns over 5 years through the grant, according to the company.

“[The T-Mobile hometown grant] would be enough to cover whichever mural, whichever size we eventually decide upon,” Cosky said.