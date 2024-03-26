Johnson: Band Together for Opportunity House Recreational and Special Olympics Programs

For more than 60 years, Opportunity House has empowered individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in DeKalb County.

With more than 180 activities throughout the year, Opportunity House’s Recreation program fosters health and wellness through a variety of meaningful outings and classes. Whether it’s visiting Adler Planetarium or simply enjoying nature at a local park, this program offers many opportunities for our participants to learn through fun, explore personal interests and engage with the community.

At Opportunity House Athletics, our year-round Special Olympics sports program is a source of pride and passion.

Offering eight sports including basketball, bocce, soccer, golf, softball, volleyball, bowling and cornhole, we empower our athletes to pursue their athletic dreams. With 60 athletes engaged in at least one sport, we’re committed to providing a supportive and inclusive environment for growth and success.

Opportunity House invites you to the annual Band Together event from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 5th at St. Mary’s Hall, 322 Waterman St. in Sycamore. Enjoy the music of Back Country Roads, bid on items from our silent and drop-in auctions, and enjoy delicious food and drink to support our outstanding Recreation and Special Olympics programs.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on our website at ohinc.org or at the main building at 357 N. California St. in Sycamore.

All proceeds directly support Opportunity House’s Recreation and Special Olympics programs. Your participation will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve. We look forward to seeing you there.

You can also support Opportunity House online through Give DeKalb County on May 2. We appreciate the ongoing generosity of the DeKalb County community.