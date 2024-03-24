Learn about local health care, hospice at April 5 Northwestern Medicine event

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive, DeKalb, shown here on May 19, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital will hold a “Bridging the Gaps in Healthcare” presentation for residents to learn more about home health care, hospice and palliative care, among other topics.

The free presentation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. April 5 in the hospital’s lower-level conference room CC, 1 Kish Hospital Drive, DeKalb.

The presentation includes a panel discussion on home health care, senior living options, hospice and palliative care, and advanced care planning, according to a news release.

Refreshments will be served. The panel features community health care partners. A resource exhibition will be held after the presentation.

Registration is required to attend. To register, call 779-200-4350.