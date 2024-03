Sycamore Middle School Students of the Month for January. The sixth grade students are Elizabeth Adams, Grady Bjelland, Landon Horton, and Addison Kolzow. The seventh grade students are Connor Franz, Grady Janisch, Rosemary McConkie, and Ella Lee. The eighth grade students are Gracielynn Alvarez, Michael Calligan, Piper Kearsing, and Miles Musich. (Photo provided by Sycamore Middle School )