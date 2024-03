Kingston Elementary School in Kingston, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

KINGSTON – Genoa-Kingston School District 424 will hold open registration for families to enroll their children in Kingston Elementary School classes.

The registration runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 13 and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 14 and at the school, 100 School St., Kingston.

For information, call 815-784-5246.