DeKalb mayor apologizes after abruptly ending public comment Feb. 26: ‘I don’t react well to hate’

DeKALB – In an apology to the public Monday, DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes said he takes responsibility for abruptly halting public comment during a recent City Council meeting, adding he wanted to defend city staff from criticism.

Barnes spoke in response to action he took at the Feb. 26 City Council meeting, when during public comment – time allotted for members of the public to speak to the Council – he called for a recess in the middle of someone speaking. The speaker, a woman who asked to remain anonymous, alleged her family was the target of racial discrimination by city officials.

“I don’t react well to hate,” Barnes said during Monday’s City Council meeting. “I don’t react well to erroneous accusations. I don’t react well when people attack individuals. The city of DeKalb has an amazing staff. Sometimes when you’re up here and you’re hearing it over and over again from a particular individual or a family, you react poorly and I did. By calling [for a motion to recess] and then putting some people on the spot, that caused us to behave not in the norm that we usually do. Going forward, definitely will not be doing that.”

The woman’s microphone was cut off as the Council voted to recess, effectively ending her chance to speak. First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada could be heard voting no to recess. Council members sat in silence and, about a minute later, voted to continue the meeting.

Monday was the woman’s third consecutive City Council meeting she’s attended and spoke during. Each time, she’s alleged mistreatment. In her most recent complaint before the council this week, she specifically named 1st Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada, City Manager Bill Nicklas and Barnes.

In an interview with Shaw Local News Network, Barnes said he knows that asking for a recess during public comment is not how public meetings should be run. He said he wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

As mayor, Barnes’ role includes steering City Council meetings in accordance with laws surrounding public meetings, including the Open Meetings Act, which lays out legal guidelines for engaging with the public as a body of government.

“Basically, when I have someone I don’t know who they are, I don’t know if they live here, they’re coming, and they are completely speaking out of hate to city staff, I just really felt in the moment I needed to support city staff,” Barnes said. “That’s really what the root of that was.”

Barnes said city staff will be inquiring with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office about how to handle future public comments during City Council meetings.

“We’ll find out what are all the rules and regulations specifically around what people can say from here or not and then also where is public comment appropriate in our City Council agendas,” Barnes said. “We’re investigating all that going forward.”

Council reactions

During Monday’s meeting, 2nd Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson said she also wanted to issue a personal apology to all the residents of DeKalb.

She references Roberts Rule of Order, a standard for maintaining public decorum and order in group discussions.

“Trying to do the good thing doesn’t always make it the legal thing and it definitely doesn’t agree with Robert and his Rules of Order,” Larson said. “With no forethought of malice on my part, and I don’t believe any of our members up here. Proper protocol was not followed as well as just good old fashion manners.”

Zasada said she doesn’t believe the city has wronged the woman who requested that she remain anonymous. Zasada would be eager to have the issue resolved.

“I do not believe that there is any targeting of minorities going on. I believe that everyone on the council is acting in good faith and that city staff is acting in good faith,” Zasada said during Monday’s meeting. “And if there was any of that behavior going on, I would be eager to pursue and find the source and resolve that issue.”

Seventh Ward Alderman John Walker said he thinks the city could have approached the matter differently, but he stands behind the actions taken by the mayor.

“I just think sometimes we should get people to the right areas to help them,” Walker said in an interview after the meeting. “I’ll say that much. Mental health is a real issue. I just believe instead of trying to make this all about legal. ‘And should we look into the mayor? Should we look into the First Ward Alderman?’ I just think sometimes I guess it is upon us to help people with their mental health issues and get them the right necessary help at times.”