Letter: Thank you from Sycamore Music Boosters

Dear Editor,

The Sycamore Music Boosters would like to thank the community for its support in making A Note to Remember benefit concert on Feb. 10 a success.

We are especially grateful to Blumen Gardens for graciously donating their beautiful space for our event.

Thanks also go to our event sponsors: Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, Grand Dental and Sycamore Dentistree; our donors, especially Jazz in Progress, who not only performed at the event, but waived their fee and made a very generous donation; and our entertainers, The Pete Benson Trio, Jazz in Progress, the Sycamore High School String Quintet and the Sycamore High School Jazz Ensemble.

The committee for A Note To Remember worked hard to make the event possible: Erin Elder, Jeramie Hendricks, Shelley Hendricks, Mitch Irwin, Ron Klacik, Scott Mertens, Kristine Mertens, Angelique Page, Kelly Person, Karen Samonds and Jeff Weingarz.

And finally, our patrons – their continued and unwavering support of our community inspires us to grow this program so that our Sycamore School District students can continue to receive the best music education experience possible.

Sincerely,

Jenelle Robers

President, Sycamore Music Boosters