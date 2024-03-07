Somonauk woman hospitalized after rollover crash in Sandwich

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A Somonauk woman was hospitalized Thursday after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sandwich, authorities said.

The 40-year-old woman suffered serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

She was driving a white 2021 Toyota Highlander at the time of the crash. She did not have any passengers.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Gletty Road north of South County Line Road in Sandwich Township around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a rollover crash involving one vehicle.

The woman reportedly lost control of her Toyota after going into the gravel on the shoulder of the roadway, according to a sheriff’s office investigation. The vehicle then went into an east ditch and rolled over multiple times.

The woman was taken by Sandwich paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital. Her Toyota was towed from the crash area.