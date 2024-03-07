Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb names art competition winners

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb recently held an art competition between DeKalb and Sycamore high schools. DeKalb High School won first place and received $500 and a trophy. Sycamore High School was awarded $250. (Photo provided by Kelvin Pittman)

DeKALB – Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb recently held an art competition between DeKalb and Sycamore high schools.

The dealership, 1890 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, hosted the competition Jan. 20.

Students painted wrapped Toyota Camrys to demonstrate their art skills. The dealership provided students with snacks, beverages and art supplies.

The schools competed to win cash prizes to support their art departments. The public also was invited to visit the dealership to vote for their favorite car design.

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb recently held an art competition between DeKalb and Sycamore high schools. DeKalb High School won first place and received $500 and a trophy. Sycamore High School was awarded $250. (Photo provided by Kelvin Pittman)

The voting was held online and in person for a week. DeKalb High School won first place and received $500 and a trophy. Sycamore High School was awarded $250.

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb is a car dealership that has been helping customers with their automotive needs since 1985.