Paint Easter eggs with the kids in DeKalb

DeKALB – Children will be able to get in on the spring holiday spirit early this month at an Easter egg painting event in DeKalb.

The free program will be held at 1 p.m. March 11 in the DeKalb Public Library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The program is intended for people ages 10 and older.

Participants can use stickers, paint and string to create Easter eggs. Due to limited supplies, the program is first-come, first-served.

For information, email leahh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2112.