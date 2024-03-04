One dead in fiery I-88 crash near DeKalb in Kane County

One person has died in a fiery crash after driving the wrong way on Interstate 88 (shown here eastbound near Peace Road in DeKalb in this June 2023 Shaw Local file photo) in Kane County near DeKalb Monday morning, authorities said. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

One person has died in a fiery crash after driving the wrong way on Interstate 88 in Kane County near DeKalb Monday morning, authorities said.

All eastbound lanes on I-88 near mile marker 103 in Maple Park remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. Monday as Illinois State Police troopers respond to the crash, an ISP shift commander said. Traffic is being rerouted to Peace Road near DeKalb.

Authorities said they don’t yet know what caused the driver to go the wrong way Monday morning, as heavy fog settled around the area.

The State Police were called to the interstate at 5:19 a.m. Monday for reports of a wrong-way driver who was headed west in the eastbound lanes, according to the ISP.

The vehicle collided head-on with another going east on the interstate. Both cars caught fire and were fully engulfed when authorities arrived, the ISP said.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

For the past four hours, Illinois State Police have rerouted westbound traffic to Peace Road.

The ISP said as of 9:30 a.m. all eastbound lanes will remain closed likely for at least another hour as authorities work to respond to the crash.

This is a developing story which will be updated.